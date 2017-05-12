Nunez Recognizes Outstanding Service to the College

Nunez Community College honored faculty, staff, students, and community partners at the College’s annual Recognition Day on May 8. In a ceremony held on the Nunez campus, individuals were acknowledged for their years of service and for their efforts to promote the College. The ceremony coincided with both National Teacher Appreciation Week and Public Service Recognition Week.

Service Awards for 20 years of service at Nunez Community College were presented to Ernest Frazier, Jr., Chester Mock, Faye Dawn Wilson, and Teresa Smith. Michelle Bennett, Karen Dragon, Jason Hosch, and Juliette Paul-Jackson were recognized for 15 years of service. Recognized for 10 years of service were Greg Bazin, Yolanda Holmes, Becky Maillet, Pattie Timmons, Leonard Unbehagen, and Earl Wilson; and for five years of service Kathleen LeBlanc, Shirley Milbern, and Errol Schultz.

