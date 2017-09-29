Nunez Community College Accepting Applications for Nursing Program

Nunez Community College is accepting applications to its licensed practical nursing (LPN) program through September 30. Although Nunez is an open-enrollment college, there are additional requirements for entry into the nursing program. Prospective nursing students should review the admission requirements and practical nursing curriculum at www.nunez.edu/pn

The minimum entrance and placement examination scores for nursing remain the same as in the past. A high school diploma or equivalency is required, and prospective nursing students must be admitted to Nunez Community College. Students who are interested in practical nursing should first apply to Nunez online at www.nunez.edu. Specific questions about the LPN program and its entrance requirements can be directed to Nursing Department at 504.278.6380 or to Ms. Michelle Bennett, nursing program director, mbennett@ nunez.edu

