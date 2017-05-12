Nunez’s Industrial Technology (PTEC) Program Hosts Tulane Engineering Students for Hands-On Learning

Chemical engineering students from Tulane University in New Orleans received hands-on training April 27 at Nunez Community College’s on-campus industrial technology distillation plant. 2017 marks the fourth year that Nunez and Tulane have worked collaboratively to offer this learning experience to students at both higher education institutions.

A smaller version of corporate chemical plants, Nunez’s distillation plant allows students to apply theory to practice and develop troubleshooting skills in a controlled setting. Funded through a grant between Nunez, Tulane, and Xavier University by the Louisiana Board of Regents’ Research Competitiveness and Education Enhancement Program, the plant uses a distillation process to separate methanol from water.

