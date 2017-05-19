NORLI Welcomes Stephen Reuther as Executive Director

The New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute (NORLI) announced today that Stephen Reuther will assume the position of its executive director on July 1, 2017. Reuther currently serves as the chief executive officer of the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce.

“Stephen will be an asset to NORLI with his commitment to the community and his incredible track record of success as a thought leader and strategic thinker,” said Christe Brewton, chairwoman of NORLI. “We are thrilled to welcome him as executive director, and we look forward to seeing this regional program grow under his leadership.”

