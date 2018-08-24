New School Year Kicks-Off

The school year began for the over 940 employees of the school system with the district Kick-Off Rally held at the Civic Center. Th e morning served as an opportunity for teachers, leaders, and support staff to come together to celebrate the previous year’s accomplishments and focus on the upcoming year’s goals and priorities.

School Board President Clifford Englande began the morning by celebrating the accomplishments of the previous school year.

“We have so many things to be proud of here in St. Bernard. At the heart of any strong community is a strong school system,” Englande said. “And as our students thrive and our schools become stronger, so too do our neighborhoods and our parish.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/