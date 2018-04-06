New Playground at Sidney Torres Park

Pardon Our Progress: Sidney Torres Park to get new playground and more

St. Bernard Parish Government and Council have begun renovations and improvements in Sidney Torres Park. Demolition of the deteriorating playground equipment in Torres Park has begun to make room for a new state of the art handicapped accessible playground for all children in St. Bernard.

The improvements to Torres Park will include a new playground, an outdoor fitness park and skate park. All three phases of the project will be built simultaneously with a projected completion date in the fall of 2018. Construction renderings of the new designs will be placed around the park in the near future.

