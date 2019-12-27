New NARFE officers sworn in at annual Christmas luncheon

On Dec. 11, officers of NARFE Vernon N. Landry Chapter 1398 were sworn in at the annual Christmas luncheon. Pictured from left to right are Sylvia Keller, Treasurer; Kim Janneck, Secretary; Ellen Barrois, Vice-President; Mike Bendich, President; and John Catalanotte, Legislative Officer. We wish to extend a very special thank you to Mrs. Vernella Rogers, Louisiana Federation of Chapters Secretary, for administering the oath. In addition to a good time had by all, our most-generous members raised $355 with a gift auction in support of the Alzheimer’s Association.

