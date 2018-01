NARFE (National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees) Vernon N. Landry Chapter 1398, St. Bernard, newly sworn in officers are from left: Ellen Barrois, Vice-President; Sylvia Keller, Treasurer; Kim Janneck, Secretary; Michael Bendich, President; and John Catalanotte, 2nd Vice-President.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/