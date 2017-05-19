New Community Signs Installed along Judge Perez Drive

St. Bernard officials post near the recent installation of two new community signs along East Judge Perez in District D. The double-sided 3x5 cards signs replace the smaller wooden signs installed several years ago, welcoming travelers as they pass through Chalmette, Meraux, and Violet. The signs were collaboration between Councilmembers, the Administration and Parks and Parkways Commission members in an effort to freshen up the view in the area. District D Councilmember Wanda Alcon said she wanted to thank Parks and Parkways member Carly Jackson for all of her hard work with this project.

