The St. Bernard Parish Council joined municipalities across the country in proclaiming September as National Recovery Month at the council’s Sept. 3 meeting in Chalmette. Robert Fezekas II, pictured center in blue shirt, of the nonprofit St. Bernard Recovery Awareness, was on hand to promote his organization’s Third Annual Recovery Month Rally this Saturday, September 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Docville Farm in Violet. The event will include comments from local mental health professionals, first responders and individuals in recovery from substance abuse and mental health challenges. Fezekas said the event is aimed at educating the public on the challenges of mental health and supporting individuals struggling with those challenges.

