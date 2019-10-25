Muddy Miss Art Studio opens in Arabi

Muddy Miss Studio recently held a Ribbon Cutting ceremony at 6707 St. Claude Avenue in Arabi. Owner April Boudreaux was joined by Elizabeth Dauterive, St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer; State Representative Ray Garofalo, Representatives of the Meraux Foundation and members of the St. Bernard Chamber. Muddy Miss Art Studio is located inside the St. Claude Arts Center in the Old Arabi Cultural Arts District. The studio is equipped to teach beginners and to provide a creative space for experienced ceramic artists.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/