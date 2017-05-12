More than 100 lbs. of medication collected at St. Bernard Drug Take-Back Day

St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann said more than 100 pounds of unwanted drugs were collected at the Sheriff’s Office’s Drug Take-Back Day held April 29 in Arabi.

In just four hours, narcotics agents at the Sheriff’s Office substation located at 7001 W. Judge Perez Drive accepted 110 pounds of unwanted or expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medications from residents. The purpose of the Drug Take- Back is to ensure the medication doesn’t fall into the wrong hands and also so it can be disposed of properly.

