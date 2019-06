Wayne Burgess of the LSU Ag Center, charter fi sherman Lucas Bissett of Anglers Bettering Louisiana’s Estuaries (ABLE) and local Sea Grant agent Dominique Seibert, all in front, presented a $4,000 check to the St. Bernard Parish Council June 18 to help fund the upcoming Marsh Dawgs program July 22-26.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/