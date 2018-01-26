MHSD celebrates grand opening of St. Bernard child and youth after-hours clinic

Metropolitan Human Services District (MHSD) in partnership with St. Bernard Parish School Board Prevention Program, celebrated the grand opening of its St. Bernard Child and Youth After- hours Clinic on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The hours of operation will be from 5pm-8pm, Monday through Thursday and will provide behavioral health services focusing on mental illness and substance use to individuals between the ages of 5 and a half and 20 and a half.

MHSD began expansion plans after St. Bernard parish leadership expressed there was high demand for after-hours care in the area. The agency hopes that the extended hours will provide residents with more access beyond school hours.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/