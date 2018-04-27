March Kiwanis Meetings

At the March 20, 2018 meeting of the Kiwanis Club of St. Bernard, the guest speaker was Nicolle Tourdot, the Drug Court Administrator for St Bernard Parish. Ms. Tourdot gave a great overview of the program . Presenting with her was Kim Nunez , the Families in Need of Services 34th Judicial Court Administrator.

Also that month, Clay Cosse a former St. Bernard Parish Councilman and now a member of the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-East St Bernard seat. Mr. Cosse spoke on the change from the Police Jury to the Council form of Government in St. Bernard Parish and his position on the SLFPA-East Board.

