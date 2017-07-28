Lt. Michelle Canepa Receives Kiwanis Life-Saver Award

Lt. Michelle Rogers Canepa, commander of the St. Bernard Sheriff ’s Office Juvenile Detective Bureau, received the Kiwanis Club of St. Bernard- Arabi Life-Saver Award at a banquet hosted by Kiwanis on July 18 at Rocky and Carlo’s Restaurant in Chalmette.

“It’s truly an honor to even be considered for this award,” Lt. Canepa said at the banquet.

