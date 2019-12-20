Local St. Bernard NARFE Chapter donates to the Alzheimer’s Fund

NARFE Vernon N. Landry St. Bernard Chapter 1398 Treasurer Sylvia Keller is pictured here presenting Helen Landry, Chapter Alzheimer’s Representative, with a check for $400 in support of the NARFE Alzheimer’s Fund. Since 1985, NARFE has supported research into the cause, prevention, and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and has donated more than $12 million, thus far.

