Local beekeeper speaks at Kiwanis Club meeting

Fri, 2017-09-01 05:00 News Staff

The guest speaker at the weekly meeting of the Kiwanis Club of St. Bernard-Arabi on August 1 was local beekeeper, Dustin DuRapau of Bees”R” Us. Mr. DuRapau described the life cycle of bees and the process of hive operations. Mr. DuRapau also talked about the benefi ts of bees. Dustin DuRapau of Bees”R” Us can be contacted at 504.329.1666 for bee removal and honey sales. Bees “R” Us operates 40 hives in our area. Pictured, from left: Amanda Hardesty (Kiwanis President), Dr. Don Duplantier (President Elect), Dustin DuRapau of Bees ”R” Us , and Ellis Fortinberry (Program Coordinator).

 

