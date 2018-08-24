Home

Local author speaks at Kiwanis meeting

Fri, 2018-08-24 05:00 News Staff

The guest speaker at the meeting of the Kiwanis Club of St. Bernard-Arabi held on August 14, was Rene Uzee Author of “Yellow Jack.” Mr. Uzee Overviewed his book of fiction based around Historical events in Louisiana History. Many Copies were sold to Kiwanis Members. To order a copy, go to www. yellowjackbook.com or call 225.276.4428. Mr. Uzee is available for Speaking at your Event if interested.

 

 

