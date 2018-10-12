The preschool children at Our Lady of Prompt Succor School are involved in several philanthropic projects this school year. They are calling the program, “Little Helping Hands.” The organization is seeking to promote the welfare of others in need. Their first collection will be for the St. Bernard Parish Animal Control Center in preparation for the OLPS Blessing of the Animals on Thursday, October 4. The Pre-K students brought in items and monetary donations for the animals housed in the shelter. Little Helping Hands is sponsored by Mrs. Collara and Mrs. Rowley, both Pre-K teachers at OLPS.

