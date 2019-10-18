Lions Club donates to League of Angels

The St. Bernard Parish School Board Lions Club recently donated $1,500 to the League of Angels – a community organization that provides recreational opportunities for children with disabilities in St. Bernard Parish.The Lions Club which was established over a decade ago supports an array of programs within the community. Lions Club President and School Board Supervisor of Personnel Paul Granberry said the Lions Club is a way for the school system to give back to the community which does so much.

