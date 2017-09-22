With the help of some very talented community members, Mrs. Felt was able to create a “larger than life” art room for the students at Joseph Davies Elementary this school year. After seeing their new art room, art teacher, Sara Felt, described the students as inspired and curious. She also said that she cannot wait to channel that into expression this year.

Here’s what some of Mrs. Felt’s fifth grade students and second year art club members had to say about her:

• Trey Meyers said, “Mrs. Felt is a fun and nice teacher who encourages us to express ourselves and our feelings through art.

