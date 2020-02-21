Lacoste Elementary’s Terrific Kids

Pictured: Lacoste Elementary School’s Jan. 2020 Terrific Kids. Kindergarten: Zoey Begnard, Talia Lee, Kade Nata, Aubrey Reilly, and Dreux Guidry. First Grade - Maria Nguyen, Tala Abdalfatah, Blake Therio, Caina Orihvela, and Lonnie Kersh. Second Grade - Autum Higginbotham, Jayden Forvendel, Vincent Gonzales, and Kaitlyn Gayle. Third Grade - Laniey Dominio, Jade Jamhour, Quentin James, and Bryer Johnson. Fourth Grade - Bree Gallo, Rylee Fayard, Tayla Russell, and Serenity Ruiz. Fifth Grade - Mhmood Yousef, Chloe Roussel, Emri Gagnard, Alexandria Amador, and Austin Findorff.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/