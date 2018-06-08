LA Fair & Festival Queens tour St. Bernard Parish

A delegation of twenty-two festival queens from southern/coastal Louisiana toured through St. Bernard Parish Saturday, June 2. Hopeful Miss and Teen Louisiana Festival Queen contestants participated in a pageant sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Rummel Council 5747 and Louisiana Fairs & Festivals Association held at Lynn Oaks School in Caernarvon. St. Bernard Parish Tourism and Film Office Director Katie Tommaseo led the tour with Parish Historian William “Bill” Hyland.

“Programs which grow maturity, responsibility and pride in Louisiana are important to the development of our youth” said Katie Tommaseo.

