Knights of Nemesis to hold Hook a Kid on Fishing Rodeo

The Knights of Nemesis fourteenth Annual Hook a Kid on Fishing Rodeo is scheduled for June 16, 2018. The rodeo has become a huge community event, and Chairman Danny Fernandez expects this year’s event to be bigger than ever.

Entry fee is $30 for Adults that includes the entry, a T-Shirt, Food and Drinks. Entry fee is $10 for children 12 and under that is entered with an Adult Entry and will include the entry, a fishing pole, fishing towel, t-shirt, ditty bag, food and drinks. The Fishing Poles, Fishing Towel, Ditty Bag and T-Shirt for the children entry is made possible by the support from our major sponsors, The Meraux Foundation, Chalmette Refining and Valero Refining. There is a non-fishing entry of $20 for the day of the event and will include food and drinks from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/