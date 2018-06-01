Knights of Colombus Donation

The Knights of Columbus Archbishop Rummel Council 5747 recently made a donation to Ochsner Hospital for Children. Pictured from left to right are: Knight Jeff Causo, Deputy Grand Knight Tony De Luca, 2018 Louisiana Crawfish Festival Chairman Cisco Gonzales, Ochsner’s Vice-President of Pediatrics Thomas Harris Jr., Grand Knight Dennis Bourgeois, Joelle Bourgeois, and Ochsner ’s Hospital for Children Unit Director Tonya Joseph. Proceeds from the Louisiana Crawfish Festival support St. Bernard Parish schools and churches, parish first responders, the recreation department, Children’s Hospital, and now Ochsner Hospital for Children. The organization also hold holiday food basket and toy giveaways in St. Bernard.

