Kiwanis donate school supplies and flags to Chalmette Elementary

The Kiwanis Club of St. Bernard-Arabi is just starting to contact parish schools in this COVID environment. Sam Catalanotto of Kiwanis asked Elizabeth Winslow, Principal of Chalmette Elementary, of the school’s needs. Ms. Winslow said donations of back to school supplies are greatly needed.

Kiwanis Club is seeking donations for this endeavor. Please call Kiwanian Michael B. Chutz at 504.650.0291 if you are so kind as to offer a donation.

