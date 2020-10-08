Kiwanis Club supports School Book Fairs

The Kiwanis Club of St. Bernard-Arabi presented a check to Joseph Davies Elementary for their annual Book Fair. The $200 was to have the schools purchase books for the neediest so they would have the ability to select and buy a book. Presenting the check is Charlene Abadie, member of the St. Bernard Kiwanis Club. Pictured, from left: Tiffany Glapion (Principal), Charlene Abadie (Kiwanian) and Kristi Nunez (Librarian).

