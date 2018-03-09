Kiwanis Club of St. Bernard-Arabi Awards four St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office Deputies with Lifesaver Award

Four St. Bernard Parish Sheriff ’s Offi ce deputies were recently awarded the Kiwanis Club of St. Bernard-Arabi’s 2018 Lifesaver Award.

Lt. Raymond Theriot, Sgt. Emile Breaux, Sgt. Jessie Gernados and Sgt. Byron Shoemaker each received the accolade for their efforts in saving the lives of their fellow officers Lt. Ryan Laylle and Dep. Justin Topey following an ATV accident involving both men in September 2017.

