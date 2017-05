At the meeting of the Kiwanis Club of St. Bernard on Tuesday, April 18, the Kiwanis Club presented checks to Chalmette Key Club Officers to attend the Key Club Internation Convention being held on July 5 - July 9 in San Antonio Texas. Key Clubbers from around the world will be in attendance.

