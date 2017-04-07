Kiwanis Club News

OTTO BRIEDE SPEAKS AT MARCH 21 KIWANIS MEETING- Last week’s Kiwanis Club of St. Bernard-Arabi speaker was Otto Briede, Funeral Director and Sales Manager for St. Bernard Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. Briede gave us a history of St Bernard Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home and there plans to expand to the west side of the Funeral Home. Briede is a fourth generation Funeral Director with his Family owning and working in the business for many years.

