Kiwanis Club and Kiwanis Foundation Scholarships Application Deadline Dates Approaching

The Kiwanis Club of St. Bernard - Arabi and its Foundation have set deadline dates for receiving applications for their annual scholarships. Two of the scholarships, the Kiwanis Club- John Richard Bienvenu (Scholarship Application Due April, 14, 2017) and St. Bernard Foundation Scholarship (Scholarship Application Due April 7, 2017) are for four years with a total value of $4,800. Additionally, a one year scholarship valued at $1,200 will be awarded by Gulf Coast Bank & Trust in coordination with the Kiwanis Club-John Bienvenu Scholarship.

High school students who will graduate this spring and who currently reside in St. Bernard Parish are eligible to apply for the scholarships. However, as per the criteria established by the Kiwanis Club of St. Bernard

– Arabi in 1995, eligibility for John Richard Bienvenu and Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Scholarships is restricted to members of Key Clubs that are sponsored by the Kiwanis Club. Academic and/or community service requirements have been defi ned for these scholarships. To obtain applications for these scholarships, students are advised to see either their high school counselors or visit the Kiwanis website at: www.StBernardKiwanis.org

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/