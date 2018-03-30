Kindergarten Easter Egg Hunt at Arlene Meraux Elementary

Arlene Meraux Elementary School was the site of the Kindergarten Easter Egg Hunt provided by Valero. Special thanks to Valero for giving each student an Easter Bag to collect their eggs in during the hunt! Students also received an Easter snack from Valero and they got to meet the Easter Bunny and take pictures with him! A great time was had by all Kindergarten students and teachers. K

