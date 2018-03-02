Kickball returns to St. Bernard

The 3rd Annual Kickball Tournament will be held at Carolyn Park Playground in Arabi on March 24 and 25. Organizers of the event say its popularity made it necessary to extend the tournament over two days. Team registration is open through March 9th. Each team consists of 12 players - six males and six females 18 years or older. ­ The cost is $25 per player and all proceeds benefit the Carolyn Park Booster Club.

Councilman Gillis McCloskey, who along with his wife Leslie McCloskey spearheaded the event in 2016, and said the kickball tournament is a good time for a good cause.

