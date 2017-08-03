Kenilworth Lady Knights Gold 7/8 year olds Softball Undefeated Champions 2017

Players pictured, in the front row from left, are Brooke Falgout, Kalais Lafrance, Mallory Battle and Ayva Mones. Second row: Mia Crotwell, Lathen Melerine, Makenzie Hodges, Amelia Robin, and Abigail Groby. Third row: Erynn Harvey and Mia Kennedy. Coaches (in the back row) are Eric Crotwell, Chris Falgout, Mike Kennedy and Lance Melerine.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/