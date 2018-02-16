Joan Garofalo named new SBVFC President
Fri, 2018-02-16 10:32 News Staff
Joan Garofalo was recently named the new president of the St. Bernard Volunteers for Family and Community (SBVFC). SBVFC works under the auspices of LSU AgCenter.
Members of the organization devote thousands of hours of community service to St. Bernard Parish. The mission of the organization is to strengthen individuals, families, and communities through education, leadership, and action.
