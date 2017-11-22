J&B Feed Store, Inc. expands services

The owners of J&B Feed Store, Inc. held a ribbon cutting at 8213 E. St. Bernard Highway in St. Bernard to celebrate the expansion of their business. J&B Feed Store now offers Derksen Portable Buildings, backyard sheds, garages, utility buildings, mini-barns and more.

J&B Feed Store also offers organic soil, supplies for livestock and domestic pets, hunting, yard and garden. Veterinary Services will provided by Batt Veterinary Services will also be held at the store. For dates, please email battvetservices@gmail.com.

