Jay’s Custom Auto Opens in Chalmette

Jay’s Custom Auto held a Ribbon Cutting ceremony on Aug. 23 at 805 E. Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette. Owners Jason and Delta Melerine were joined by St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis, District D Councilwoman Wanda Alcon, St. Bernard Chamber Chief Executive Offi cer Elizabeth Dauterive, Chamber Secretary David Clements and other Chamber members.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/