Improvements continue at Carolyn Park Playground

Members of Christian Business Leaders at Texas A&M University were in the parish last week volunteering at Carolyn Park in Arabi.

District A Councilman Gillis McCloskey worked with the college students to repair and paint various playground equipment including bleachers and benches, and the batting cage turf. The volunteers are staying at Camp Hope which is run by The Gathering in Arabi. “We would like to thank Camp Hope for bringing these wonderful young men and women to St. Bernard.” “They worked so hard to help beautify our community and I hope they will come back next year,” said Gillis McCloskey.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/