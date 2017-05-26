Hurricane Season Is Approaching: Have A Personal Plan

With the start of Hurricane Season two weeks away Parish President Guy McInnis urges residents to have a personal plan. Hurricane Season runs from June 1 thru November 30 and the parish has no shelter of last resort so residents should identify a safe place to go in the event of a storm. St. Bernard Parish is doing their part to get ready. St. Bernard Parish Government has generators at all parish facilities that have been tested and are fully operational.

The Lake Borgne Basin Levee District held operation/ exercises at the three highways floodgates (Hwy 46, Hwy 300 (Bayou Road) and Hwy 39) and one railroad floodgate (Hwy 39). The gates were opened and closed to ensure that the systems are functioning property in the event of an emergency.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/