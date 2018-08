Taking part in the St. Bernard Parish Library’s 2018 Libraries Rock Summer Reading event can definitely make you read up an appetite. Not to worry, though, as one of the program sponsors is Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and they had just the thing to stop the pangs of hunger for two lucky readers.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/