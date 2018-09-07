House of Nails Celebrates their one-year Anniversary

St. Bernard residents joined Jamie Hornberger, the owner of House of Nails, on Thursday, September 6, to celebrate her salon's first anniversary. House of Nails is located on St. Claude Avenue next to Conseco’s Supermarket in Arabi. House of Nails offers natural nail services (manicures/pedicures), facial waxing, body waxing, lash services (lift + tint & extensions), organic facials, massage, and various other services. They strive to give you an amazing and relaxing spa experience, as customer service is their top priority. Private parties are also offered for birthdays, bridal showers, or bachelorette parties. To view their services or to book an appointment you can visit www.houseofnailsllc.com, or call 504.777.7709.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/