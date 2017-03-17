Hopedale Marina’s Grand Opening Celebration

Hopedale Marina recently held a Grand Opening Celebration at 7600 Hopedale Highway in St. Bernard. Owner Pat Turner was joined by his wife Assessor Jaylynn Bergeron Turner, family, friends and a number of other parish offi cials including Parish Judge Jeanne Juneau, Parish CAO Ronnie Alonzo and Chamber President Elizabeth Frost. Hopedale Marina (formerly Breton Sound Marina) is a destination place for fi shing, hunting, camping and other outdoor activities.

