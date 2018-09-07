His Glory Tutoring opens in Chalmette

His Glory Tutoring recently celebrated a Grand Opening with a Ribbon Cutting at 726 E. Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette (near Chalmette High School). Owner Jason Tucker was joined by Parish President Guy McInnis, State Representative Ray Garofalo and St. Bernard Chamber Member Cindi Meyer. His Glory Tutoring offers educational services in all areas of learning for grades 1st-12th, including reading, language arts, math, study skills and ACT prep. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. His Glory Tutoring offers personalized tutoring programs that are adapted to the student’s individual needs and learning style. With these programs, the student’s main struggles in the classroom will be addressed; their test taking and focus skills will be developed; and their skill gaps will be filled. Academic coaching programs are for students who would like to learn more about a certain topic or just need a more difficult challenge academically. Each program has a suggested amount of sessions for each program, but the programs can be adjusted to complete the program in fewer, more, or even an indefinite amount of sessions. Test Prep Programs help students prepare and improve on their scores for high stakes testing. The earlier a student begins one of our Test Prep Programs, the more likely they are to reach the score they desire. For more information on the tutoring programs contact 504.264.7885 or visit www.hisglorytutoring.com

