Heights Neighborhood Park Groundbreaking

St. Bernard Parish Government Officials broke ground on Heights Neighborhood Park which will be located on four LLT lots at 1914-1920 Alexander Avenue in Arabi. The park will be the first park in a series of neighborhood parks to be developed throughout St. Bernard Parish using properties allocated for public use by parish government.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/