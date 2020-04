St. Bernard Parish residents made a special trip to Parish Drive in Arabi to honk their car horns and wish a very happy birthday to 13 year-old James Dobson (from a safe social distance) on Friday, April 3. Dobson is a seventh grader at Andrew Jackson Middle School.

