Hair Den celebrates grand Re-opening

Hair Den, Inc. celebrated a grand Re-opening at their new location, 1015 E. Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette. Owner Casey Sims was joined by Parish CAO Ronnie Alonzo, Councilmembers Kerri Callais and Howard Luna, State Representative Ray Garofalo, St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce Director Cathy Alfonso and Chamber member Greg Rome. Hair Den, established in 1973, is celebrating their 45th anniversary. The new location is next to Chalmette High School’s 9th Grade Academy. The Salon is open Tuesday through Saturday and offers services in hair and facials. For more information contact Hair Den at 504-301- 2752 or visit www.Facebook.com/hairdeninc.

