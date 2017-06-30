Gulf Coast Bank defeats Gibbs in Legion Playoffs

By Todd Nunez

The 2017 Chalmette High based Gulf Coast Bank American Legion baseball team opened the Second District East state playoff tournament with a 6-2 win over Ehret based Gibbs Contruction Monday night. Brennan Bradley pitched four shutout innings to pick up the win for Gulf Coast Bank.

Bradley did not allow a hit while finishing the game with four strikeouts.

Rightfielder Nick Powell led Gulf Coast Bank with three hits which included a triple. Powell scored one run to go along with two RBIs. Bradley finished the game at catcher and he also had a double and a sacrifice fly driving in two runs at the plate. Leadoff hitter centerfielder Landin Englehardt also had a big day at the plate for Gulf Coast Bank. Englehardt reached base three times and scored two runs with a single and two walks. Landin drove in one of the six runs in the win. Gulf Coast used patience at the plate and timely hitting scoring a run in every inning except the third. The team had eight base hits and eleven walks.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/