Girl Scouts Louisiana East invites new girls to earn Cybersecurity badge at Microsoft in Lakeside Mall

Hackers, beware! Girl Scouts are gaining skills to master and stop cybercrime. Girls in grades K through five are invited to earn the Cybersecurity badge and learn more about the Girl Scout Leadership Experience at the Microsoft store in Lakeside Mall on Saturday, August 25, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The informational meeting will provide girls and their families the opportunity to ask questions and register their daughters in Girl Scouts, and allow girls to participate in a hands on cybersecurity activity with Microsoft. Adults interested in volunteering are encouraged to join.

