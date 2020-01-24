Get trapped at the library for the 2020 Chinese New Year: Year of the Rat!

On January 25, at 10:30 a.m. St. Bernard Parish Library Saturday Morning Family Fun Program will celebrate the Spring Festival, which is better known as the Chinese New Year. 2020 is the Year of the Rat so participants can expect some cheese jokes in addition to books, poems, and a take-home craft! This free program will last approximately one hour and will take place at the library’s main location of 2600 Palmisano Blvd., in Chalmette. Please stop by the library or call 504.279.0448 for more info. Like St. Bernard Parish Library on Facebook to receive library updates.

